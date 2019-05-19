Ms. Wanda Jean Cherry, 48, of 341 Border Road West, Rock Hill
passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel with Rev. Ronnie Aiton, Sr. officiating. Burial will be in Forest Hills Cemetery.
Born in Rock Hill, Ms. Cherry was the daughter of Ronald Allen Cherry (Virgie Thomas Cherry) and mother, Cathy Hargett Gross (Michael Keith Gross) She was also preceded in death by her son, Gregory Faile. She worked for Exxon on Cherry Road. She enjoyed playing Cafe Land on Facebook, going fishing and camping and playing at the casino.
Surviving are her children, Jeffrey Davenport, Cody Cherry and Kristina (Brandon) Gee; five grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; her brother, Ronald Cherry, II; her sister, Gladys Jewell (Robert) Gregory of Rock Hill; three step-brothers; 2 step-sisters; and her companion, Ryan Meadows of Richburg.
The family will receive friends from 7-8:30 pm on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel, 355 E. White St., Rock Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ms. Cherry's name to Greene Funeral Home, PO Box 37537, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on May 19, 2019