Mrs. Wanda Renee Massey Love, 64, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at her home.
Memorial services will be 6:00 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Whitesell Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service.
A native of York County, SC Mrs. Love was a daughter of Carol Dabney Massey and the late Jack Massey. Wanda enjoyed working in her flower garden and taking care of her grandchildren. She loved working with her husband, Ronnie on the different construction jobs that he had and always knew what he was going to need before he asked. She also was known as a great painter. She worked for many years as a caregiver for different people.
Surviving in addition to her mother; her husband of 21 years, Ronnie Love; a son, Donnie Alford and his wife, April Brock; a daughter, Carla Alford; a brother, Clifton "Cliff" Massey; two sisters, Carolann Williams and Ladonna Boyea; eight grandchildren, Christian Alford, Cameron Alford, Ario Trujillo, Kevin Brock, Gage Cook, Brandon Brock, Dillon Brock, and Breanna Brock; and four great-grandchildren, Leland McKillop, Layla Alford, Lilly Alford, and Lana Alford.
Published in The Herald on July 6, 2019