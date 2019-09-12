Wanda S. Mumma of Rock Hill peacefully passed away surrounded by her loved ones on September 11, 2019 at age 64.
Wanda loved and cherished her family. She was a dedicated wife to Ken Mumma for 45 years. The world's best mother to Ann Boatwright, Greg (Angela), Jeremy (Crystal). A cherished Maw Maw to Zachary, Dylan, Madyson, Haylee, William, Hannah, Tyler, Haley, and Shae.
Beloved daughter of Jesse & Marcene Strickland and Helen & George Hodge. Dear sister to Gail (Ronnie), Jesse (Nancy), James, Sonny (Denise), and Rena'(Mickey). Remembered by multiple generations of nieces and nephews.
All who loved her dearly will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, and her undying love and care for them. She was a strong. passionate women who impacted many lives and will be dearly missed.
A private family "Celebration of Life" will be held in lieu of a service.
The family respectfully asks in place of flowers that donations be made in Wanda's name to either the Wayne T Patrick Hospice House of Rock Hill (PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731 or https://hospicecommunitycare.org/give-back/#donate) or The Cancer Research Institute (https://www.cancerresearch.org/ 29 Broadway, floor 4, New York, NY 10006)
"So, when tomorrow starts without me don't think we're far apart, for every time you think of me I'm right here in your heart."
Published in The Herald on Sept. 12, 2019