Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Watt Jackson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Samuel Watson (Watt) Jackson, Jr, 81, died July 17, 2019 Testa Hospice in Kings Mountain, NC after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease with his family at his side. He was born on March 28, 1938 in Rock Hill, SC., the eldest child of the late Sam and Lucy Jackson. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret Hayes Jackson and sister, Marsha Jackson Dozier.



He is survived by his second wife, Elizabeth (Libby) Scoggins Jackson; daughter, Lauren Evans and her husband, Tony; son, Jacky Jackson and his wife, Julie; grandchildren, Caitlyn Evans, Kyle Evans, Riley Jackson & Sam Jackson; step-son Shannon Scoggins and wife Leanne, their children Garrett and Kara; step-daughter, Amy Scoggins, her daughter Lauren Carter; and step-daughter, Laney Hendrick, her sons Adam and Jackson Hendrick.



Watt was a 1961 graduate of Clemson A & M College (now University) and a lifelong Tiger. A long-time resident of Shelby, NC, he served as an elder of Shelby Presbyterian Church and was a member of Cleveland Country Club. After a distinguished career at Cleveland Mills he retired as vice president and general manager. An avid golfer, he played every chance he got and when he could no longer play, he enjoyed watching frequently.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 20th, 2019, at Shelby Presbyterian Church, 226 E Graham St, Shelby, NC 28150, with the Rev. Dr. Luke Harkey officiating. The family will receive friends at the church after the service in Ellis Hall.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209; or the Life Enrichment Center of Shelby, 110 Life Enrichment Blvd, Shelby, NC 28150.

Samuel Watson (Watt) Jackson, Jr, 81, died July 17, 2019 Testa Hospice in Kings Mountain, NC after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease with his family at his side. He was born on March 28, 1938 in Rock Hill, SC., the eldest child of the late Sam and Lucy Jackson. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret Hayes Jackson and sister, Marsha Jackson Dozier.He is survived by his second wife, Elizabeth (Libby) Scoggins Jackson; daughter, Lauren Evans and her husband, Tony; son, Jacky Jackson and his wife, Julie; grandchildren, Caitlyn Evans, Kyle Evans, Riley Jackson & Sam Jackson; step-son Shannon Scoggins and wife Leanne, their children Garrett and Kara; step-daughter, Amy Scoggins, her daughter Lauren Carter; and step-daughter, Laney Hendrick, her sons Adam and Jackson Hendrick.Watt was a 1961 graduate of Clemson A & M College (now University) and a lifelong Tiger. A long-time resident of Shelby, NC, he served as an elder of Shelby Presbyterian Church and was a member of Cleveland Country Club. After a distinguished career at Cleveland Mills he retired as vice president and general manager. An avid golfer, he played every chance he got and when he could no longer play, he enjoyed watching frequently.A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 20th, 2019, at Shelby Presbyterian Church, 226 E Graham St, Shelby, NC 28150, with the Rev. Dr. Luke Harkey officiating. The family will receive friends at the church after the service in Ellis Hall.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209; or the Life Enrichment Center of Shelby, 110 Life Enrichment Blvd, Shelby, NC 28150. Published in The Herald on July 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.