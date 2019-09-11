Baby Waylon Mohareach Hill passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, NC.
He was the son of Jeff Hill and Chanamarony Lim. In addition to his parents, Baby Waylon is survived by his maternal grandparents, Sokchea Kol and Tom Lim, and his paternal grandparents, Jack and Holly Hill. He was preceded in death by his brother, Huntley Jefferson.
Published in The Herald on Sept. 11, 2019