Waymon Agurs

October 10, 1955 - October 25, 2020

Rock Hill, South Carolina - Waymon Agurs, 65, of 319 Rich Street, Rock Hill, SC passed away peacefully on October 25, 2020 at his sister residence. Services will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Calvary AME Zion Church. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements





