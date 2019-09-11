Wayne "Diesel" Cummins (1949 - 2019)
Parker Funeral Home
870 Saluda Street
Rock Hill, SC
29730
(803)-329-1414
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
McHales
on Main
Wayne "Diesel" Cummins is survived by his partner of 15 years Rita Manley Hunter, his daughter Buffy Cummins (Kieran), his son Seth Cummins, two beautiful granddaughters Fiona and Mariah

and his former wife Joanie (Charlie) Hively. He was an Army veteran, an avid motorcyclist and loved all types of history, active in military and historical re-enactments and a member of Nam Knights Motorcycle club and MVPA. A celebration of his life will be at McHales on Main Sept 15th from 1 to 2 PM.

He was so very loved and will be greatly missed. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
