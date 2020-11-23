1/
Wayne Ludlam
1941 - 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Mr. Harry Wayne Ludlam, 79, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Grandstrand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.
The graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road with Revs. Larry Nivens and Sam Christopher officiating.
Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Betty Watts Ludlam; his son, Keith (Lauren) Ludlam of Rock Hill; his daughter, Tanya Ludlam Myers of Rock Hill; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Ludlam's name to Clover Christian Fellowship, 1521 Jim McCarter Rd., Clover, SC 29710 or to Heart Secured Ministries, PO Box 1534, Fort Mill, SC 29716.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Ludlam family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.


Published in The Herald on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Grandview Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Memories & Condolences

3 entries
November 22, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Wayne is a special man and most loved. Praying for you all. Dennis & Denise Swafford.
Denise Swafford
Friend
November 22, 2020
Hearing this just broke my heart. I was praying for a miracle. Our loss was heaven's gain. I am praying for all of you.
Carol Newman
Friend
November 22, 2020
Thinking of you all and praying for peace and comfort at the loss of Wayne, such a wonderful man.
Jane Totherow
Friend
