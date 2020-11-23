Wayne Ludlam
October 17, 1941 - November 20, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Mr. Harry Wayne Ludlam, 79, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Grandstrand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.
The graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road with Revs. Larry Nivens and Sam Christopher officiating.
Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Betty Watts Ludlam; his son, Keith (Lauren) Ludlam of Rock Hill; his daughter, Tanya Ludlam Myers of Rock Hill; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Ludlam's name to Clover Christian Fellowship, 1521 Jim McCarter Rd., Clover, SC 29710 or to Heart Secured Ministries, PO Box 1534, Fort Mill, SC 29716.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Ludlam family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
