Mrs. Wendy Susan McBird Ray, 60, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center due to long time health issues.
Mrs. Ray truly loved our Lord God and was a strong believer and follower of Christ Jesus our Saviour. Her favorite spiritual inspirational poem is Footprints (Walking with Jesus poem). She was a caring, giving and understanding servant of the Lord. Her spirit will continue to watch over All of us. The Love of God ran through Wendy into others through every occurrence.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:00 pm until 2:30 pm, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill.
Wendy is survived by her loving husband William P. Ray; her daughter, Candice Ray Lentz, her mother, Virginia Bennett McBird; and grandsons, Xavier and Christopher. Along with her immediate family are Wendy's loving siblings; Grace McBird, Jennifer McBird, Lynn Jones, Elaine Ogums, Kim McBird, and William McBird.
May Wendy rest in Heaven. We Love you and Miss you dearly Wendy.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 29, 2020