Wesley Amos Starnes, 75, son of the late Therlow Starnes and Tincie Starnes was born June 10, 1943 in Pageland, South Carolina. He departed this earthly life on March 22, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center. He worked as a brick masonry. He was also a loving father, grandfather, brother and he loved his family, and dog Buster; also enjoyed trips to the beach and casino. He preceded in death by his parents, Therlow Starnes and Tincie Starnes; wife, Diane Starnes; daughters, Terry Ghant, Deborah Lynn; a sister, Dot Burns; brothers, Buck Starnes, Woodrow Starnes. His beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of his children sons, Randy Amos Starnes (Heather -daughter-in-law) of Lancaster, SC, Travis Mason, Myrtle Beach, SC; daughter, Yolonda Henning of Jacksonville, NC; granddaughters, Randi Starnes (Cameron Faile ) Krista Williams (Billy Perdue), Brandi Williams (Tim Warren) all of Rock Hill, SC; grandsons, Anthony Craig of Rock Hill, SC, Andrew Starnes of Lancaster, SC; sisters, Mary Hardwick, Sara Spronse both of Rock Hill, SC; brothers, Benjamin Starnes, Thomas Starnes, Frankie Starnes of York, SC, Melvin Starnes of Rock Hill, SC; great-grandchildren, Alexus, Breezi, Justin, Alex, Wesley, Wesley, Savanah, Jasmine Jackson, Averie, Easton, Kinlei all of Rock Hill, SC; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Viewing will begin at 2-3:59 on Saturday, March 30, 2019 followed by Service at 4:00 p.m. at Parker Funeral Home. Parker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 28, 2019