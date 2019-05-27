Mr. Wesley Curtis Mathis, 77, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Atrium-Pineville.
Born in Rock Hill, SC, Mr. Mathis was the son of the late J.W. Mathis and the late Louise Deas Mathis. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Joe Mathis. He was retired from Westinghouse with 26 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, working on cars and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a jack of all trades and loved his family.
Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Sandra Bolin Mathis; his son, Christopher (Lee) Mathis of Summerville, SC; his daughter, Susan (Steve) Hamel of Rock Hill; his grandchildren, Jerrod Mathis, Cody Waits, Chad Mathis, Nolan Hamel and Logan Hamel; his sister, Frances (Sam) Lesslie of Fort Mill; and his dog, Trixie.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Mathis's name to The Paula Takacs Foundation for Sarcoma Research, PO Box 78416 Charlotte, NC 28271 or online at www.PaulaTakacsFoundation.org.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on May 27, 2019