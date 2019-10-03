Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wesley Munday Sr.. View Sign Service Information Wolfe Funeral Home - Fort Mill 314 Spratt Street Fort Mill , SC 29715 (803)-547-7575 Service 3:00 PM St. Paul's Episcopal Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Robert Wesley Munday, Sr., age 57, of Fort Mill, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at his home.



The memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, with Rector Sally Franklin officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the Fellowship Hall and at other times at the family home.



Wesley was born in Lancaster and his family moved to Fort Mill when he was still an infant. He was the son of the late Warren and Margaret Jeannette Munday, Wesley was retired from the Hertz Corporation and was a charter member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. He loved his neighbors, and enjoyed working in his yard, gardening, watching fireworks, and spending time at his pool. Wesley was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He loved his companion dog, Maxi, and his other dogs, Bella and Wizzy; but most of all he loved spending time with his grandson, Sawyer.



Surviving are his wife of 37 years, Kim Dennis Munday; his children, Rebecca Munday and Robert Munday, Jr., both of Fort Mill; his brothers, Warren Earl "Buddy" Munday and his wife, Ellen of Seabrook Island and Joel Kirby Munday and his wife, Lib of Fort Mill; and his grandson, Robert Sawyer Munday. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret Lynne Munday (1955) and Retha Munday Hodgin (1996).



Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, P,O. Box 753, Fort Mill, SC 29716 or to the York County Humane Society, 8177 Regent Parkway, Fort Mill, SC 29715.





