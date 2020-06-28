Or Copy this URL to Share

Wilbert Degraffenreid 74, of 246 Sibley Rd. Rock Hill SC, passed away on Sat. June 20, 2020 at his home. Graveside Service will be held on Sunday June 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Rehoboth AME Zion Church Cemetery with Rev. Lakeisha Gaston officiating. King's Funeral Home 135 Cemetery St. Chester, SC is in charge of the service.The family will receive friends at 1020 Stonewall St. Rock Hill, SC.



