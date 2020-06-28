Wilbert "Bubba" Degraffendreid
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wilbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilbert Degraffenreid 74, of 246 Sibley Rd. Rock Hill SC, passed away on Sat. June 20, 2020 at his home. Graveside Service will be held on Sunday June 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Rehoboth AME Zion Church Cemetery with Rev. Lakeisha Gaston officiating. King's Funeral Home 135 Cemetery St. Chester, SC is in charge of the service.The family will receive friends at 1020 Stonewall St. Rock Hill, SC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved