William "Will" Suddreth Neely was born April 28, 1976 in Radford VA and baptized as a child of the covenant on November 16, 1980 in Johnson City TN. On November 18, 2019 in Rock Hill SC, his baptism was made complete when he departed the land of the dying to enter the land of the living.



At the age of 11 months, Will was diagnosed with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex and given the prognosis of an uncertain future. But Will was an overcomer, living beyond and achieving more than expected. His priorities were with his two families. He showed them how to find joy in simple things, spinning pipe cleaners, collecting straws, listening to music and sharing a fist bump or high five. While he only spoke limited, simple phrases, he conveyed a sense of compassion and humor incredibly well. His smile won the heart of everyone he met.



Will was preceded in death by his grandparents, Kirk and Louise Hudson Neely and Horace Ray and Sula Luck Suddreth, an uncle and four cousins. He is survived by parents the Rev. Drs. William Kreswell and Wanda Suddreth Neely; siblings Dr. Susan Louise Neely-Barnes and spouse Craig Barnes and Dr. Ray Kreswell "Kres" Neely and spouse Audrey Bowlds; niece Ellen Barnes and nephew Nathan Barnes; 8 uncles, 9 aunts, 47 first cousins and a Nanna. Will is also survived by his MaxAbilities family of over 20 years, the staff and brothers of Meadowlark House in Rock Hill and the staff and individuals of the Work Activity Center in York. Will's family gives special thanks to long-term caregivers Denise Williams and David Kimbrell.



A Celebration of Life and Witness to the Resurrection will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, 12:00 noon at Horton Lodge, Bethelwoods Camp and Conference Center, 922 W. Mt. Gallant Road, York, SC. A reception meal will follow at the camp's Lake Lodge. Casual camp dress requested.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory be made to:



MaxAbilities (York County Disabilities) Foundation, PO Box 549, York, SC 29745



or



Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance, 801 Roeder Rd, Ste. 750, Silver Spring, MD 20910-4487

