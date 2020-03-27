Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willda Jo "Jo" Smith. View Sign Service Information Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home 700 Heckle Boulevard Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-329-4141 Send Flowers Obituary

Willda "Jo" Smith, 78, of Rock Hill, formerly of Edgemoor passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 following a courageous battle with Alzheimer's.



Jo was born on December 22, 1941 in Franklin County, NC to the late Leonard and Mary Smith. She was a graduate of Winthrop College, earning a master's degree in education. Jo spent 42 years as an educator at Riverview and Gold Hill Elementary Schools. She was a faithful member of West End Baptist Church where she played the organ for many years. Jo also enjoyed reading and traveling with her sisters.



Those left to cherish her memory are her two sisters Betty Gwin and husband Lewis of Catawba and Lillian Peeler and husband Ray of Catawba. Also surviving are nephews Rick Peeler and wife Loretta, Rodney Peeler and wife Wendy and Michael Gwin and wife Michelle.



The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.



Due to the Coronavirus the family will not be holding any gatherings at the funeral home or at their homes during this time.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to , 123 W Antrim Dr. Greenville, SC 29607 or Providence Care Hospice, 500 Lakeshore Pkwy, Rock Hill, SC 29730.



Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home is serving the Smith family.





