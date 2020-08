Or Copy this URL to Share

Willa Mae Thomas 80, formerly of Great Falls SC, passed away on Tues. Aug. 25, 2020 at White Oak Manor in Lancaster SC. Graveside service will be held on Sunday Aug. 30, 2020 at 11:00am at Camp Welfare AME Zion Church Cemetery in Great Falls SC, with Rev. Alan Stewart officiating.Viewing 2-6pm on Sat. at King's Funeral Home 2367 Douglas Rd. Great Falls SC.



