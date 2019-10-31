Willia Marion Hunter

Mrs. Willa Marion Hunter, 94, peacefully departed this life on October 22, 2019. The funeral service will be 12:00 pm Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Mt. Prospect Baptist Church, 339 West Black Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730. Burial will be at Barber Memorial Cemetery. She was the beloved wife of Mr. Joseph Lawrence Hunter. She leaves to cherish and celebrate her legacy, her two sons, Mr. Gerald V. Hunter and Mr. Jackie D. Hunter; 4 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until time of the service at the church.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 31, 2019
