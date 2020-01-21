William A. Malinow Jr. (1971 - 2020)
Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC
29732
(803)-326-2051
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:15 PM
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
12:30 PM
Mr. William Anthony Malinow, Jr., 48, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Atrium Health, Pineville, NC.

Memorial Service will be held at 12:30 pm on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 with Reverend Jerry Bryan officiating. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until 12:15 pm on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the funeral home prior to the service.

Born in Chicago, IL on July 26, 1971, Mr. Malinow was the son of William Anthony Malinow, Sr., (his stepmother, Linda Malinow) and his mother the late Jo Anne Cecil Malinow. He was employed with Bank of America in Charlotte, NC as an Operations Manager.

Mr. Malinow was survived by his five daughters, Samantha (Malcolm) Cumberland, Amanda (John) Malinow, Jessica Malinow, Alexandra Malinow and Corina Kane; his son, Justin (Rachel) Kane; his granddaughter, Mila Kane; his three brothers, John (Renee) Malinow, John (Dianne) Kremidas, Michael (Andrea) Kremidas; his two sisters, Patricia (Jerry) Lumbraz, Kristina (Glenn) Baxter; his special friend, Shannon McGarity.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 21, 2020
