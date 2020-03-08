Rock Hill - Mr. William "Bill" Page Alexander, 84, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at his residence.
The funeral service will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Woodhaven Baptist Church with Rev. Kenny Vinson officiating. Entombment will follow at Grandview Memorial Park-Cherry Road. The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:30 pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Mr. Alexander was born in Monroe, NC and was the son of the late Cornelius Page Alexander and Sadie Neal McManus Alexander. He retired in 2008 from Catoe's Welding and Fabrication. He was a member of the Rock Hill Moose Lodge, VFW Post 2889, the American Legion Frank Roach Post 34. He was a member of Corinthian Masonic Lodge 416, was a Scottish Rite Mason, and a member of Hejaz Shrine Temple. He also was a member of Woodhaven Baptist Church. Mr. Alexander loved fishing, gardening, and spending time at the beach. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was the widower of Geneva Alexander.
He is survived by his son, Kevin (Tasha) Alexander, Debbie Ashman, Marie (Curtis) Hodges and Neil (Annette) Ashman: nine grandchildren, Curtis Ghent, Jr., Kenneth Ghent, James Greene, Elizabeth, Rebekah and Robert Ashman, Sarah Catterson, Kaleigh Roberts and Jonathan Alexander; and ten great-grandchildren, Alexis, Gavin, Destiny, Halie, Tristan, Alyvia, Emmalynn, Dalton, James and Roman. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Anne Winchester and Peggy Rippy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 950 W. Faris St., Greenville, SC, 29605.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 8, 2020