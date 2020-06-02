William Burruss Ramsey, Jr., "Bill" 79, of Sharon, SC, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Woodlawn Presbyterian Church Cemetery of Sharon, SC, with the Reverend Scott Cobb officiating. The family will receive friends at the home of son, Rusty Ramsey.
Bill was born on June 9, 1940 in Sharon, SC. He was the son of the late William B. Ramsey, Sr. and Sarah Ricks Ramsey. He retired from Bowater and attended Lakeside Baptist Church in Union, SC.
He is survived by his wife, Edna Parker Ramsey, of the home, daughters, Kay Ramsey Falls, Pamela Ramsey Sherer, both of Sharon, SC, son, Rusty Ramsey and Kim Feely, both of Sharon, SC, sister, Sally R. Stacy, brother, Joe Ramsey (Frieda), grandchildren, William Falls, Billy Ramsey, Jeremy Falls, Noah Ramsey, Mac Adams, Suzanne Sherer, and great grandchildren, Gunner Falls and Gage Falls.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Cleveland T. Ramsey.
In memory of William B. Ramsey, Jr. "Bill", memorials may be made to Lakeside Baptist Church, 640 Lakeside Dr. Union, SC 29742.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York, SC is serving the Ramsey family.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Woodlawn Presbyterian Church Cemetery of Sharon, SC, with the Reverend Scott Cobb officiating. The family will receive friends at the home of son, Rusty Ramsey.
Bill was born on June 9, 1940 in Sharon, SC. He was the son of the late William B. Ramsey, Sr. and Sarah Ricks Ramsey. He retired from Bowater and attended Lakeside Baptist Church in Union, SC.
He is survived by his wife, Edna Parker Ramsey, of the home, daughters, Kay Ramsey Falls, Pamela Ramsey Sherer, both of Sharon, SC, son, Rusty Ramsey and Kim Feely, both of Sharon, SC, sister, Sally R. Stacy, brother, Joe Ramsey (Frieda), grandchildren, William Falls, Billy Ramsey, Jeremy Falls, Noah Ramsey, Mac Adams, Suzanne Sherer, and great grandchildren, Gunner Falls and Gage Falls.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Cleveland T. Ramsey.
In memory of William B. Ramsey, Jr. "Bill", memorials may be made to Lakeside Baptist Church, 640 Lakeside Dr. Union, SC 29742.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York, SC is serving the Ramsey family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Jun. 2, 2020.