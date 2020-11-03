William Banks

Fort Mill, South Carolina - Mr. William Black "Bill" Banks, 91, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at his home in Fort Mill.

A viewing will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4 at Wolfe Funeral Home. Details for the funeral service will be announced as soon as possible. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that those attending please wear a mask and to socially distance as best as possible.

Born December 10, 1928 in Chester, SC, he was the son of the late Charles McDowell Banks and Nettie Black Banks. He was preceded in death by wife, Evelyn, daughter, Carolyn Raftary, son-in-law, Vince Raftary, brothers, Charles McHenry Banks (Agnus), Wallace "Doc" Banks (Marjorie); sisters, Martha Banks Siegler (Calvin), Elsie Lynn Banks, Naomi Banks Bridges (Gus), Mary Alice Banks Lewis (Clayton), brothers-in-law Jim Shannon, Jimmy McDonald and Gene Dover. He is survived by son, Larry "Mac" Banks, daughter-in-law, Rebecca; grandchildren, Lauren and Savannah; sister, Lea Banks Shannon, sisters-in-law Martha Dover and Dot McDonald, along with many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Banks was born and raised in Chester County and graduated from Blackstock High School in Chester in 1946. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953, before going to Newberry College where he graduated in 1957. He would also later graduate from Appalachian State University with a Master's degree in education.

Banks was hired by the Fort Mill School District in 1957 where he would teach and coach over the next 35 years at Fort Mill High until his retirement. He coached high school baseball from 1958 until 1961 as an assistant and head coach from 1962 until 1987, leading Fort Mill to two state baseball championships in 1961 and 1962 along with numerous other region titles along the way. He also coached JV basketball and JV football at Fort Mill, as well as refereed high school and small college basketball. He was a 2005 member of the York County Sports Hall of Fame class and was nominated for National High School Baseball Coach of the Year in 1982.

He also worked at Fort Mill Golf Club for 48 years, 19 of those full time after his retirement from the school district. He was a member of the Fort Mill American Legion Post 43 for 63 years, where he served as athletic director.

Banks was involved in organized baseball at either the high school or American Legion level within the state of South Carolina for 60 years. He was athletic director for Fort Mill American Legion Post 43 for 35 years and restarted the Fort Mill Legion baseball program in 1980. He played a role in the development of 15 different players from the Fort Mill area being drafted by Major League Baseball teams during his 60 years in organized baseball.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Fort Mill American Legion Post 43 Baseball, P.O. Box 1646, Fort Mill, SC 29716.

Wolfe Funeral Home is assisting the Banks family.





