William "Bill" Charles Brown, 59, of York, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 peacefully at his home.
The graveside service will be held at 3 PM on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Hickory Grove Cemetery with Pastor Carl Howell officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5-7 PM at Bratton Funeral Home in York, SC.
Bill was born on July 10, 1960 in York County. He was the son of Emily Howell Brown of York and the late Meril Jimmie Brown of Charlotte, NC. He graduated from Winthrop College, worked as a realtor, and was a member of Salem Presbyterian Church in Gaffney, SC.
In addition to his mother, Bill is survived by his brother, Melvin Brown (Lynn), sister, Kathy Brown (Matt), and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.
Memorials may be made to Salem Presbyterian Church, 1907 Hickory Grove Rd. Gaffney, SC 29340 or to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 1, 2019