William Brown

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Brown.
Service Information
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC
29745
(803)-684-1880
Obituary
Send Flowers

William "Bill" Charles Brown, 59, of York, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 peacefully at his home.

The graveside service will be held at 3 PM on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Hickory Grove Cemetery with Pastor Carl Howell officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5-7 PM at Bratton Funeral Home in York, SC.

Bill was born on July 10, 1960 in York County. He was the son of Emily Howell Brown of York and the late Meril Jimmie Brown of Charlotte, NC. He graduated from Winthrop College, worked as a realtor, and was a member of Salem Presbyterian Church in Gaffney, SC.

In addition to his mother, Bill is survived by his brother, Melvin Brown (Lynn), sister, Kathy Brown (Matt), and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.

Memorials may be made to Salem Presbyterian Church, 1907 Hickory Grove Rd. Gaffney, SC 29340 or to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Brown family.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.