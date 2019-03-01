Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William C. Hooks Jr. Jr.. View Sign

William Carson "WC" Hooks,Jr., 79, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2019 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill.



Services for Mr. Hooks will be Friday, March 1, 2019 at 6:00 pm following the visitation at 5:00 pm at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732. Burial will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Union Valley Baptist Church Cemetery, 2322 Smyrna Road, Whiteville, NC 28472. Reverend John Monteith will officiate, assisted by John Broach.



Mr. Hooks was born November 27, 1939 to the late William Carson Hooks, Sr and the late Mae Britt Hooks. He was the Widower of Gloria Don Totherow Hooks. He was a member of Crossfit Pentecostal Holiness Church of Rock Hill; retired from General Tire of Charlotte; HAM Radio operator and a 32nd degree Mason. He also served with Army National Guard.



Mr. Hooks is survived by his children, sons, Billy Cook and wife Judy, Danny Cook, Jimmy Cook all of Indian Land, SC; twin daughters, Shelia McMahan and husband Terry, Sylvia Broach and her husband John; his daughter, Toni Melissa Privette of Rock Hill; his brother Kenneth Hooks, Sr. and his wife Janet of Whiteville, NC; his sister, Alice Hooks Neely of Whiteville, NC; 19 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Debbie Vogel; a brother, Bobby Hooks, Sr.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossfit Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1105 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill, SC 29730.



