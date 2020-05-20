William Carl Simmons, 73 of Clover, SC passed away on May 14, 2020 in York, SC.
Graveside service with Masonic Rites will be 3:00 pm on Wednesday at Evergreen Cemetery, Belmont, NC with the Rev. Mike Stafford officiating.
Mr. Simmons was born on February 21, 1947 in Woodruff, SC to the late George Pinckney and Edna Skinner Simmons. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Mishelle Simmons and brothers, Thomas R. Simmons & Marshall E. Simmons.
Survivors are his wife Rhonda Toney Simmons; sons, Brian Patrick Simmons of Clover, SC & Curtis Anthony Simmons (Amanda) of Gastonia, NC; sisters, Jean S. Hardin of Forest City, NC and Marie S. Adams of Kentucky; brothers, Jerry W. Simmons (Ann) of Alexis, NC and Bobby R. Simmons (Martha) of Clover, SC ; seven grandchildren & one great grandchild.
Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, is serving the Simmons family.
Published in The Herald on May 20, 2020