William "Bill " Carter Barker, Jr. 77, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, at Atrium Health in Shelby.

The funeral will be at 2:00 P.M. on Monday March 2, 2020 at Sandy Run Baptist Church, with Rev. Jeffrey Queen and Rev. Allen Hall officiating. Burial will be at Lakeview Memory Gardens in York.

Visitation will be held at Sandy Run Baptist Church on Monday March 2, 2020, from 1-2 PM.

Bill was born in Bethany Comuinty of York County, was a son of the late William Carter Barker, Sr., and Mamie Wagner Baker, Bill was the widower of Shelby Jane McCarley Baker. Bill was retired from Harris-Teeter.

He is survived by his daughter,Teresa Baker, son, William Kenneth Baker, two step daughters, Jackie Roberts, Lynn Thompson, three sisters, Jane Neely, Judy Walters and Lynda Kale,three step grandchildren and 4 step great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Sandy Run Baptist Church 210 Church strett Mooresboreo, NC 28114.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York, is serving the Bill Baker family.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 1, 2020
