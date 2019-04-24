Mr. William Charles Henderson, 44, formerly of York, died April 20, 2019 at Grand Strand Medical Center, Myrtle Beach, SC.
The funeral will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel with Rev. Josh Henderson officiating. The burial will be at Grandview Memorial Park, Hollis Lakes, Rd. The family will receive friends from 7:00 PM till 8:30 PM Wednesday, at the Greene funeral home Downtown Chapel.
Born in Rock Hill, Mr. Henderson was preceded in death by his parents, William Walter Henderson, Sr. and Marsha Kaye Bennefield Henderson. He was formerly employed at Walmart and McDonalds in York.
Survivors include his brothers, William Walter Henderson, Jr. of Mullins, SC; and Timothy Scott Henderson of York; sister Sheila Cassell of York; step brother, JC Crocker of York; step sister, Barbara Ann Whisnant of York; nieces, Cassandra and Hannah Cassell; and great niece, Natalie Evans.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Levine Children's Hospital 1000 Blythe Blvd., Charlotte, NC, 28203.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 24, 2019