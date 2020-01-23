William David Long, Jr. 69, of Summerville, passed away, January 21, 2020 suddenly. He was predeceased by his parents, Wilma Brooks Long and William David Long, Sr. and by a brother, Gregory Delano Long. Survivors include his wife, Merrilyn Long, stepdaughter, Elizabeth Taylor, and sisters Jean Bailey (Jimmy) and Lynda McSwain (Doug). Also surviving are nieces and nephews.
Bill was an Air Force veteran. He was a talented musician and photographer and was always willing to teach anyone in both fields.
Bill loved his family and was an ever-present help when any of them needed him. He had a great sense of humor and loved to travel. He will be missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at woundedwarriorproject.org or Summerville Presbyterian Church, 407 S. Laurel St., Summerville, SC 29483.
