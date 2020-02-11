William Dewitt Hull, 84, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Hull was born in Fort Mill, SC, and was the son of the late J T Hull and the late Grace Rice Hull. He was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church and formerly worked at Rock Hill Printing and Finishing and Bowater. He was a member of the RHASC, the Forty & Eight of the American Legion, the Elks Club, and the Fort Mill Moose Lodge. He loved baseball and was a big Carolina Gamecock fan. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hull was preceded in death by his sisters, Patricia Costner and Jane Poag and his brother, Thomas Hull
Mr. Hull is survived by his daughter, Renee Hull (Steve) Morris of Rock Hill, SC; his granddaughter, Brittany Morris; and two special friends, Janice Brown of Flat Rock, NC and Billy Ellis of Rock Hill, SC.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 11, 2020