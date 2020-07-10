William Donald Deas "Don" 86 died Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center under hospice care. We would like to thank the nurses, doctors, and staff for such good care. Born on June 13, 1934 in Rock Hill, he was the son of C.A. and Geneva Deas. He married Doris "Naydene" Hollifield on July 25, 1953. He worked as an electrician his whole life, until he retired at 65. He was a member of the Mason's Nutley Lodge No. 25 of New Jersey, the Richmond Scottish Rites and the IBEW. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Don was always willing to help his family and others. He is preceded in death by his son David Hoyt Deas of Rock Hill, his brother Jim and sister Gladys both of High Springs, Florida. He is survived by his wife of 67 years Doris "Naydene", daughter Donna (Marty), grandson William Donald II, great grandchildren Amber, David and Dalton. Brother Cecil (Wanda), sister in law Lynda and his 4-legged "girl" Pumky. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made in Don's name to Recycled Pets of Rock Hill. A service will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11 am at Bass Cauthen Funeral Home. Interment will follow the service at Grandview Memorial Park. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be registered at www.basscares.com
.