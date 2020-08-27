William (Bill) Edward Fischer, 85, of York, S.C., passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center. He was born in Columbus, Ohio, on September 21, 1934, to the late Ray and Elizabeth Fischer.
Mr. Fischer is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Marion Phillips Fischer; two daughters, Katheryn (Mark) Conrad of Cincinnati, O.H., and Judith (Phil) Suggs of York, S.C.; and two grandchildren, Jennifer (Steven) Hoffman of Fletcher, N.C. and Christopher Suggs of Charlotte, N.C. Mr. Fischer joins many members of his family and his grandsons Jon and Matthew Conrad in the loving arms of the Lord.
Mr. Fischer lived a life of service to his country, his family and his community. After graduating from The Ohio State University in Columbus, O.H. Mr. Fischer served in the U.S. Army from 1956-1958. Bill was an accountant by profession and spent his career with General Electric working in Cleveland, O.H., Circleville, O.H. and Laurens, S.C. for over 35 years.
Throughout his retirement Mr. Fischer was an active member of the Rotary Club, a Sunday School leader at his church and a dedicated volunteer for York School District One serving on several steering committees, assisting teachers and students at Cotton Belt Elementary School and serving as treasurer for the York Comprehensive High School Choral Booster Program for many years.
A lover of choral, instrumental and Big Band music, Mr. Fischer was a long-time member of the Chancel Choir at Trinity United Methodist Church and many community ensembles. Always in search of the best seat in the house, Bill happily attended many different kinds of concerts, but was particularly proud of those that included his daughters, their husbands, or his grandchildren.
Always willing to lend a hand, Mr. Fischer found joy in serving his community, and will be missed by many. A memorial service will be held at some time in the future to celebrate the wonderful life he lived.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 22 East Liberty Street York, S.C. 29745.
