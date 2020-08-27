1/1
William E. "Bill" Fischer
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William (Bill) Edward Fischer, 85, of York, S.C., passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center. He was born in Columbus, Ohio, on September 21, 1934, to the late Ray and Elizabeth Fischer.

Mr. Fischer is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Marion Phillips Fischer; two daughters, Katheryn (Mark) Conrad of Cincinnati, O.H., and Judith (Phil) Suggs of York, S.C.; and two grandchildren, Jennifer (Steven) Hoffman of Fletcher, N.C. and Christopher Suggs of Charlotte, N.C. Mr. Fischer joins many members of his family and his grandsons Jon and Matthew Conrad in the loving arms of the Lord.

Mr. Fischer lived a life of service to his country, his family and his community. After graduating from The Ohio State University in Columbus, O.H. Mr. Fischer served in the U.S. Army from 1956-1958. Bill was an accountant by profession and spent his career with General Electric working in Cleveland, O.H., Circleville, O.H. and Laurens, S.C. for over 35 years.

Throughout his retirement Mr. Fischer was an active member of the Rotary Club, a Sunday School leader at his church and a dedicated volunteer for York School District One serving on several steering committees, assisting teachers and students at Cotton Belt Elementary School and serving as treasurer for the York Comprehensive High School Choral Booster Program for many years.

A lover of choral, instrumental and Big Band music, Mr. Fischer was a long-time member of the Chancel Choir at Trinity United Methodist Church and many community ensembles. Always in search of the best seat in the house, Bill happily attended many different kinds of concerts, but was particularly proud of those that included his daughters, their husbands, or his grandchildren.

Always willing to lend a hand, Mr. Fischer found joy in serving his community, and will be missed by many. A memorial service will be held at some time in the future to celebrate the wonderful life he lived.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 22 East Liberty Street York, S.C. 29745.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York, SC is serving the Fischer family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved