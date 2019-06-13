William "Bill" Ervin Gaston, 69, of Rock Hill, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at home. He was born March 19, 1950 in Rock Hill, SC, son of the late Samuel Porter Gaston, Sr. and Gertrude Williams Gaston.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Clairyce A. Gaston and brothers, Samuel P. Gaston, Jr., John T. Gaston and Frank W. Gaston.
He enjoyed riding his motorcycle with his best friend, Randy Stroud.
He is survived by his brother, David D. Gaston (Carrie) of Fort Lawn; sisters, Mary G. Martin of Mt. Holly, NC and Betty Loveless of Harrison, TN; and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, June 14, 2019 at Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home. The family will receive immediately after the service.
Published in The Herald on June 13, 2019