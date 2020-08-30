1/1
William E. Simmons
1996 - 2020
Mr. William Edward Simmons, 24, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020.

Born in Rock Hill, April 15, 1996, Will was the son of Joe and Cheryl Simmons. He was a 2014 graduate of Northwestern High School and became a certified welder, having graduated from Arclabs Welding School in Greenville, SC.

Will loved the outdoors, the beach, welding, trucks and motorcycles. He was kind and caring and loved all animals. Will had many friends and family who he selflessly showed his love and admiration for.

In addition to his parents, Will is survived by his sister, Carrie Abig, brother in law, Joey, and his niece, Ava; his grandmother, Sarah Simmons; his aunts and uncles - Robert and Dana Simmons, Charlie and Tina Simmons, Tommy and Kim Simmons, Nancy Andrysiak, Bill Marlowe, cousins, and many more loving family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Rock Hill, 481 Hood Center Rd, Rock Hill SC on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends immediately following the service and later at their home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Will's name to Narcotics Anonymous online at na.org or to the charity of your choice.

Published in The Herald on Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
