William Edwin Cranford Sr.

Service Information
Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC
29732
(803)-326-2051
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Obituary
Mr. William Edwin Cranford, Sr, 78, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 30, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Cranford was born in Chester, SC and is the son of the late Lloyd J. Cranford and the late Helen Auten Cranford. He worked for Celanese in Rock Hill for 25 years and retired as benefit administrator for the Celanese Union.

Mr. Cranford is survived by his wife, Linda Dove Cranford; his son, William Edwin Cranford, Jr (Cindi) of McConnells, SC; his daughters, Barbara C. Carswell of Fort Mill, SC and Ginny Allmon (Brent) of Rock Hill, SC; his brothers, Jack and David Cranford; his grandchildren, Jennifer Grimm, Alex Cranford (Niki), Bryson Carswell, Hannah C. Shugart, and Ben Allmon; his great-grandchildren, Sofia Grimm and Teagan Cranford; and multiple nieces and nephews.

All services for Mr. Cranford will be private.

Published in The Herald on May 8, 2020
