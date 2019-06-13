William Everette Scaggs, 82, departed this life June 6, 2019. He was born October 16, 1936 to Hubert and Edith Scaggs. He was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving is his widow of 63 years, Lorene S. Scaggs; his daughter, Cheryl S. Blevins (Troy); granddaughter, Tiffany B. Claudio (Michael); grandson, Joshua Blevins; two great grandsons, Michael Claudio, Jr. and Everett Claudio; a sister, Jean S. Newbill (Roanoke, VA); Sister-in-law, Pauline Smith (Mt. Carmel, TN) ; brother-in-law, Virgil Spradlin (Joyce) (Salem, VA) ; numerous nieces and nephews. He retired from Mohawk Robber Company, Salem, Virginia (now Yokohama); was a member of Lakeland Masonic Lodge #190, Roanoke, Virginia; Served in Army Signal Corps 1958-1961; served as Deacon at Salem Baptist Church; enjoyed visiting sick and shut-ins; loved to hunt and fish. His grandchildren and great-grandsons were the joy of his life. Memorial Service will be conducted in the Chapel at First Baptist Church of Fort Mill, 121 Monroe White Street, Fort Mill, SC 29715 on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the memorial in the Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to First Baptist Church of Fort Mill, 121 Monroe White Street Fort Mill, SC 29715 or , PO Box 14000, Raleigh, NC 27620-1400. Our thanks go out to Hospice & Palliative Care Palmetto Region and to the Flint Hill Fire and Rescue for their assistance numerous times. The Scaggs Family is being served by Palmetto Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald on June 13, 2019