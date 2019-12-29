William Jasper Faulkner, Jr., 69, Clover, SC, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at home.
Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at Lakeview Memory Gardens with the Rev. Ray Long officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday, December 29 from 4:00 - 6:00 pm at M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street, Clover, SC.
Mr. Faulkner was born March 2, 1950 in York, SC to the late William Jasper and Winnie Stewart Faulkner.
He was preceded in death by his wife Clara Faulkner; sister Mary Ann Faulkner; brother Bruce Faulkner; grandchild Cynthia Herring.
Survivors are his daughters Jackie Herring (Lenny) of Jasper, AL and Ann Helms of Rock Hill, SC; five grandchildren Cobby Helms, Billy Humphries (Stephanie), Mandy Humphries, Matt Herring, and Amber Herring; and five great grandchildren.
