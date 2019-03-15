Mr. William Finley Collins, 87, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Brookdale - Spring Arbor in Rock Hill, SC.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Finley Collins.
Born in Los Angeles CA, William was the son of the late Albert Collins and the late Helen Gunn Collins.
William Collins was survived by his wife, Alice Stocker Collins; his son Greg L Collins and his wife Cathy of Rock Hill, SC, Bill Collins and his wife, Jody of Kirkland, WA; his daughter, Linda Hurzeler and her husband, Don of Kailua-Kona, HI, 8 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at Rock Hill Bible Fellowship Church, 1366 Amelia Avenue, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 4:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in William Collins's name to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Published in The Herald on Mar. 15, 2019