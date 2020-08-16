1/1
William "Gee Gee" George Jr.
1946 - 2020
Born February 24, 1946 in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, Gee Gee was the son of the late William and Lucille Govostes George. His family moved to Rock Hill and he attended Rock Hill schools. Gee Gee was a veteran and served in the United States Army from 1966-1969 serving in South East Asia during the Vietnam War.

An entrepreneur, Gee Gee owned many different businesses. He was a devoted father, brother, grandfather, uncle, friend, and fan. (Go Tigers!) He was a supporter of many local charities, three local high schools, Winthrop University, The Children's Attention Home, St. Jude's, and many more. He enjoyed playing golf, pool and watching movies. Gee Gee loved Rock Hill and was always eager to help anyone in need. His kindness and generosity touched so many in our community and his absence will be greatly felt.

Gee Gee is survived by his daughter, Ashley George Edwards; grandson, William Michael Edwards; granddaughter, Elizabeth Brooke Edwards; and son, William Chadwick George and their mother, Karen Kimbrell; his son, Caleb Preston George and daughter, Payton Amber George and their mother, Angela Doctor and two granddaughters, Delilah Sophia George and Arianna Jolene George. He is also survived by his brothers, Dennis George and Nick George (Kathy); his sisters, Helen Taylor and Marilou Munn; many nieces and nephews and special friends, Avery Carpenter, Danielle Aruta and Remington Aruta.

Memorials may be made to the William "Gee Gee' George, Jr. Foundation, PO Box 38001, Rock Hill, SC 29732. This foundation will enable Gee Gee's family to carry on his tradition of helping families in need at Christmas.

The service will be live-streamed on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 4:00 pm via Facebook Live from the Greene Funeral Home Facebook Page.

Condolences may be made to the George family at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Service
04:00 PM
via Facebook Live from the Greene Funeral Home Facebook Page
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Memories & Condolences

August 17, 2020
My condolences to and prayers for the family.
Randy Kessinger
August 16, 2020
Sincerest condolences to Ms. Helen Taylor and family. Praying that God gives you immeasurable peace and understanding.
Rhonda Burris-Jackson
August 16, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
August 16, 2020
Hate this. You will be missed. Go Tigers my friend.
Scott Campbell
Friend
August 16, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Mitch Harris
Friend
August 16, 2020
You will be missed our Monday’s,
Friday’s and Saturday’s games will never be the same !!! Good bye Gee Gee ... until we meet again my friend ...
Tony Livornese
Tony Livornese
Friend
August 16, 2020
In days gone by Gee Gee helped me beyond measure;I was truly blessed to have him as a friend.You will be greatly missed.Godspeed Gee Gee and thanks.You did all you set out to do,and more.
John McNeely
Friend
August 16, 2020
My sincere condolence to Dennis,Nickie,Helen,Marilou and families. I've know Gee Gee for over 60 years,as did a lot of kids who grew up in R/H in 50's & 60's. A friend accurately noted that he "Touched a lot of Lives."
And never sought any attention in doing so. When Last Call is sounded the most a man can hope for is to be respected by his fellow man. Gee Gee can check that box. He will be missed by many.He was a GOOD man.
Rest in Peace Old Friend!!!
Kenny G.
Kenny Garrison
Friend
August 16, 2020
Yes I met GG many years back /when both was young /yes he was very good people then/yes I no he will be missed by many good people like him///so rest now GG in heaven & hope to visit you someday.
benky alewine
Acquaintance
August 16, 2020
Gee Gee you had a big heart. I've known you 40 years. You have always treated me nice. You will always have a special place in my heart. Rest peacefully. My condolences to the family. Stay strong.
Linda Douglas Caldwell
Friend
