My sincere condolence to Dennis,Nickie,Helen,Marilou and families. I've know Gee Gee for over 60 years,as did a lot of kids who grew up in R/H in 50's & 60's. A friend accurately noted that he "Touched a lot of Lives."

And never sought any attention in doing so. When Last Call is sounded the most a man can hope for is to be respected by his fellow man. Gee Gee can check that box. He will be missed by many.He was a GOOD man.

Rest in Peace Old Friend!!!

Kenny G.

Kenny Garrison

Friend