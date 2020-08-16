Born February 24, 1946 in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, Gee Gee was the son of the late William and Lucille Govostes George. His family moved to Rock Hill and he attended Rock Hill schools. Gee Gee was a veteran and served in the United States Army from 1966-1969 serving in South East Asia during the Vietnam War.
An entrepreneur, Gee Gee owned many different businesses. He was a devoted father, brother, grandfather, uncle, friend, and fan. (Go Tigers!) He was a supporter of many local charities, three local high schools, Winthrop University, The Children's Attention Home, St. Jude's, and many more. He enjoyed playing golf, pool and watching movies. Gee Gee loved Rock Hill and was always eager to help anyone in need. His kindness and generosity touched so many in our community and his absence will be greatly felt.
Gee Gee is survived by his daughter, Ashley George Edwards; grandson, William Michael Edwards; granddaughter, Elizabeth Brooke Edwards; and son, William Chadwick George and their mother, Karen Kimbrell; his son, Caleb Preston George and daughter, Payton Amber George and their mother, Angela Doctor and two granddaughters, Delilah Sophia George and Arianna Jolene George. He is also survived by his brothers, Dennis George and Nick George (Kathy); his sisters, Helen Taylor and Marilou Munn; many nieces and nephews and special friends, Avery Carpenter, Danielle Aruta and Remington Aruta.
Memorials may be made to the William "Gee Gee' George, Jr. Foundation, PO Box 38001, Rock Hill, SC 29732. This foundation will enable Gee Gee's family to carry on his tradition of helping families in need at Christmas.
The service will be live-streamed on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 4:00 pm via Facebook Live from the Greene Funeral Home Facebook Page.
