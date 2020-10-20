Mrs. William Gibson (Billie) Bell, 102, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Westminster Health & Rehab Center in Rock Hill.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Hickory Grove Cemetery.
Mrs. Bell was born on April 12, 1918 in Gaffney, SC to the late William Sellers and Margaret Smith Gibson. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Milton Bell, Jr., her brother, David C. Gibson; and her sister, M. Smithie Gibson. Mrs. Bell attended schools in Hickory Grove and Sharon, SC and graduated from Sharon High School in 1934. She attended Lander College before transferring to Winthrop College where she earned a B.A. in 1938. Mrs. Bell taught school in Lockhart and Jonesville, SC before marrying and moving to Washington, DC in 1941. She taught herself to type and started work as a clerk at General Electric Supply prior to receiving an appointment at the Library of Congress in Washington, DC. She retired after 30 years from the Library of Congress and moved to Rock Hill in 1990.
Mrs. Bell was a member of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees and also served as president of the local chapter for several years.
Mrs. Bell was a member of Woodland United Methodist Church in Rock Hill. She loved spending time with her family, sharing and documenting family history. She also enjoyed reading, playing bridge, and gardening. Mrs. Bell was an educator and knew the true meaning of service to others.
Mrs. Bell's family and friends would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of Westminster Towers and Westminster Health & Rehab Center for their loving care over the past several years.
Memorials may be made to Woodland United Methodist Church, 801 Cherry Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 or to a charity of one's choice
.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
.