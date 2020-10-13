Mr. William "Glenn" Threatt, Sr., 92, of Lancaster, widower of Peggy Whitman Threatt passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was born September 2, 1928 in Lancaster, a son of the late Hervey Threatt and Callie Jordan Threatt. Mr. Threatt was a member of First United Methodist Church of Lancaster.
A graveside service will be held later.
Mr. Threatt is survived by a son, William "Chunk" Threatt, Jr. of Fort Mill; and five grandchildren, Adam, John-Ross, Cory, Jason and Tyler. In addition to his parents, and wife, Mr. Threatt was preceded in death by two sons, Jeffery Threatt and Stephen Threatt; a daughter, Glenda Threatt; and a brother, Paul Threatt.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, PO Box 608, Lancaster, SC 29721-0608.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Threatt.