William Glenn Threatt
1928 - 2020
Mr. William "Glenn" Threatt, Sr., 92, of Lancaster, widower of Peggy Whitman Threatt passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was born September 2, 1928 in Lancaster, a son of the late Hervey Threatt and Callie Jordan Threatt. Mr. Threatt was a member of First United Methodist Church of Lancaster.

A graveside service will be held later.

Mr. Threatt is survived by a son, William "Chunk" Threatt, Jr. of Fort Mill; and five grandchildren, Adam, John-Ross, Cory, Jason and Tyler. In addition to his parents, and wife, Mr. Threatt was preceded in death by two sons, Jeffery Threatt and Stephen Threatt; a daughter, Glenda Threatt; and a brother, Paul Threatt.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Lancaster Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, PO Box 608, Lancaster, SC 29721-0608.

Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.

Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Threatt.

Published in The Herald on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster
709 North White Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 286-5000
