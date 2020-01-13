Mr. William "Bill" Preston Goforth, 90, of Clover, SC, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at home.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Monday, January 13, 2020 at Oakdale Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Matt Horne officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Masonic Rites. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.
Mr. Goforth was born July 29, 1929 in Green County, GA to the late Giles Marvin and Selenia Huffstetler Goforth. He was preceded in death by his wife Christine "Chris" Watts Goforth; daughter Barbara Lewis; sisters Mary Whitaker, Willie Mae McCarter, Lida Barrett, Eva House, Allene Faulkner, Jean Wray and Zoe Wells and brothers Alfonso Goforth and Jack Goforth. Mr. Goforth retired from BellSouth. Bill was a member of the Clover Eastern Star, a Mason in Alpine Lodge #208 for over 60 years, and a Hejaz Shriner. He had served in the South Carolina National Guard.
Surviving is his daughter Carol G. Gaulden of Rock Hill; brother James Goforth of Clover, sister Ann Williams, of Faulston, NC; grandchildren Kevin and Crystal Gaulden of Rock Hill.
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Goforth.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 13, 2020