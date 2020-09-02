Mr. William Thomas Grantham,71, went home to be with his Lord and his wife of 46 years, on Sunday, August 30, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Grantham was born June 8, 1948 in Jesup, Georgia, the son of the late Leonard Grantham and the late Claudia Strickland Grantham. In addition to his parents, Mr. Grantham was preceded in death by Deborah, his wife; his brother, Earle; his sisters, Kathy, Penny, and Sandra. He was honorably discharged from the US Marine Corps due to injuries he sustained in Vietnam. He was a loving, caring, and generous husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He will be truly missed.
Mr. Grantham is survived by his three daughters, Angela (Danny) Foxx, Tanya (Tyson) Turney, and Jennifer (Jon) Hallman all of Rock Hill; his three sisters, Diane, Frances, and Annette, all of Georgia; his six grandchildren, Jr (Rayfus), Taylor, Ashley, Austin, Tyler, and Allie; his three great-grandchildren, Jason, Luke and Grayson.
