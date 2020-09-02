1/1
William Grantham
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. William Thomas Grantham,71, went home to be with his Lord and his wife of 46 years, on Sunday, August 30, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Grantham was born June 8, 1948 in Jesup, Georgia, the son of the late Leonard Grantham and the late Claudia Strickland Grantham. In addition to his parents, Mr. Grantham was preceded in death by Deborah, his wife; his brother, Earle; his sisters, Kathy, Penny, and Sandra. He was honorably discharged from the US Marine Corps due to injuries he sustained in Vietnam. He was a loving, caring, and generous husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He will be truly missed.

Mr. Grantham is survived by his three daughters, Angela (Danny) Foxx, Tanya (Tyson) Turney, and Jennifer (Jon) Hallman all of Rock Hill; his three sisters, Diane, Frances, and Annette, all of Georgia; his six grandchildren, Jr (Rayfus), Taylor, Ashley, Austin, Tyler, and Allie; his three great-grandchildren, Jason, Luke and Grayson.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved