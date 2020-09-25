William Hazel Reap, Sr., 77, of York, SC, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Emmanuel Holiness Church with the Reverends Roy Ivey, Brad Vassey, and Lloyd Bailey officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2-3 PM on Sunday at the church.
William was born on November 12, 1942 in Wadesboro, NC. He was the son of the late Hazel Reap and Nannie Ruth Bennett Reap. He was a member of Emmanuel Holiness Church, served in the US Army, and retired from Freightliner Corporation.
William is survived by his wife, Lili Claudette Stewart Reap of the home, children, Matthew Reap (Brittany) of York, SC, William Tyler Reap (Danielle) of Clover, SC, Priscilla Reap of York, SC, Derrick Reap (Rachel) of Opelika, AL, Joshua Scott Reap of Robbinsville, NC, James Reap (Jamie) of Columbia, SC, Anthony Reap (Stacey) of York, SC, William Hazel Reap, Jr. (April) of Virginia, Tony Stewart (Angie) of Robbinsville, NC, sister, Rosa Simmons of Georgia, and twenty grandchildren.
In memory of William Hazel Reap, Sr., memorials may be made to Emmanuel Holiness Church, 2384 Lawrence Rd. Clover, SC 29710.
