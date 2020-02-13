Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Henry "Will" Houf. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral Home - Weddington Chapel 3700 Forest Lawn Dr Matthews , NC 28104 (704)-846-3771 Send Flowers Obituary



William Henry Houf, "Will", was born on Tues, August 21, 1928, in Mexico, Missouri. He was the middle son of Ralph Scott and Estelle Lillian Blythe Houf. He passed peacefully, Tues, February 11, 2020 in Rock Hill, SC. According to the all knowing Google, sliced bread was first sold July 7, 1928. Will was born a month and a half later, making him the best thing since sliced bread. He graduated from Mexico high school in 1946 and went on to Hannibal-La Grange College, in Hannibal, Missouri achieving an Associate's Degree in 1948. This was followed by Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, in Rolla, Missouri where he earned a BS degree in 1951. Uncle Sam asked him to join the Army, in 1953, and decided he'd make a fine addition to the Army Corp of engineers. They were not wrong, and he achieved the rank of Corporal before being honorably discharged. After the Army, he joined Homelite, as an electrical engineer, in Port Chester, NY, where he met his future wife, Frances Wilma Pennell. He married Fran on Sunday, October 21, 1956, at North Baptist Church in Port Chester, New York. Homelite said "go south, young man", and moved him, and his family, to Rock Hill, SC in the mid-70s. He stayed with Homelite, through its various name changes, until his retirement. He served as a deacon at Oakland Baptist Church, and was active in church doings, until his health began to fail him. He enjoyed wood working, playing cards with friends, and making people laugh. He loved his friends and family. One of his favorite things to ask new people was: what does a dog do, that a man steps in? (Gotta keep reading, to get the answer). He loved Coca Cola, and dark chocolate. Will was a kind, loving man, who never met a stranger, and never shied away from asking a question if he wanted to know the answer. To anyone reading, who did not have the honor of knowing him personally, you have our sympathies. He is preceded in death by his parents, and wife of 62 years, Fran, sisters in law Kathleen Roesler Houf, and Ruth Pennell Santora and niece Pamela Houf Thurston. He is survived by two brothers, John, of Mexico, MO; Walter (Betty), of Des Moines, IA; two children: Dr Michael Houf (Sandra), of Kingsville, TX; and Deborah "Debbi" Houf Hawks, of York, SC, as well as three grandsons: Chayton Hawks, William Houf, and Daniel Houf, nieces Laurie Strait of Rock Hill, SC, and Marilyn Thurston of Missouri, and nephew Jeffrey Houf, of Missouri. (Answer: Pants. A dog pants.) In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Society, or . Family is in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.heritagecares.com Published in The Herald on Feb. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations