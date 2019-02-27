Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Henry Mayes. View Sign

William Henry Mayes, age of 69, of Richmond, Virginia passed on February 18, 2019 at VCU Hospital in Richmond, Virginia. He was born on October 24, 1949 to Ethel Carter and the late Henry Mayes in York County. He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Mayes, a brother, Larry G. Mayes, his grandmothers, Golda Bell Mayes and Eva N. Caldwell, and his grandfather, William B. Caldwell. He is a graduate of Emmett Scott High School and then attended University of North Carolina. He was a man of "Faith" and avid reader and enjoyed traveling. He leaves his precious memory to his mother, Ethel M. Mayes of Rock Hill, South Carolina; his sisters, Phyllis M. Ferguson (Daniel), and Kathy M. Fewell, both of Rock Hill, South Carolina; his brothers, Eddie L. Mayes, Lawrence M. Mayes (Stephanie), Dennis E.Mayes, Gary B. Mayes all of Rock Hill, South Carolina; his aunt, Lettie G. Mobley of Rock Hill, South Carolina; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. Funeral service 1pm on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Sanctuary of Life Outreach Center 213 Albright Avenue Rock Hill. Parker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

