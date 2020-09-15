1/1
William Henry Walker
1935 - 2020
Mr. William Henry Walker, 85, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:30 am at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 with Reverend Jeff Hayes officiating. Burial will be in Forest Hills Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the service at 10:00-11:15 am at the funeral home. The service will be Live-Streamed at www.greenefuneralhome.net beginning at 11:30 am.

Born in Booneville, MS, Mr. Walker was the son of the late Ernest B Walker and the late Mary Avis Wren Walker. He retired as a lieutenant with the Amory Police Department where he served for over 20 years. He finished his public service career working as a supervisor in the City of Amory Sanitation/Street department. Mr. Walker enjoyed fishing, was an avid SEC football fan and was the biggest Cubs fan around. He was a star basketball player in high school in Arkansas. Mr. Walker was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family.

Surviving are his wife of more than 66 years, Jimmie Lawson Walker; son, Derrick Shane Walker (Deborah) of Willis, TX; four daughters, Deborah Anne Werner (Eric) of Indianapolis, IN; Regina Renee Towery (Rodney) of Rock Hill, SC; Tamara Suzanne Moffett (Tommy) of Amory, MS; and Wendy Michele Schuster of Matthews, NC; his brother, Ricky Walker of Amory, MS; 11grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Walker's name to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the American Heart Association, 222 S. Church St., Charlotte, NC 28202; or the York County Cancer Association, PO Box 4975 CRS, Rock Hill, SC 29731; or to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306.

Condolences may be made to the Walker family at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Sep. 15, 2020.
