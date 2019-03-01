William "Trey" Hewlett Sullivan III, age 36, passed away February 18, 2019 at his home in Lexington, NC.
The memorial service will be at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Wolfe Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Linda Furr officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Born in Charlotte, Trey was the son of William H. Sullivan Jr. and Marilyn Asbury Rector. He enjoyed time with his kids, friends and family. He was a wonderful carpenter by trade and loved helping people.
Surviving are his Mother and Father; his children, Kayleigh and Kaiden Sullivan and their mother, Faith Sullivan; his brother, Calvin Sullivan; and his sister, Jessica Sullivan-Hunter.
Memorials may be made to his children at Go Fund Me https://www.gofundme.com/celebration-of-trey-sullivans-life
