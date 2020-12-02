William Hollis
June 5, 1937 - November 26, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - William Taylor Hollis, 83, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at his home.
Born in Rock Hill, Mr. Hollis was the son of the late Cecil Hollis and the late Louise Hollis. He was also preceded in death by his brother, James Truman Hollis. He was retired from General Tire as a mechanic. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Mr. Hollis is survived by his wife, Sandra Jane Threatt Hollis; his daughter, Kimery (Allen) Swift of Rock Hill.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday, December 4, 2020 at their home, 320 Plantation Road, Rock Hill, SC.
