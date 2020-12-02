1/
William Hollis
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
Rock Hill, South Carolina - William Taylor Hollis, 83, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at his home.
Born in Rock Hill, Mr. Hollis was the son of the late Cecil Hollis and the late Louise Hollis. He was also preceded in death by his brother, James Truman Hollis. He was retired from General Tire as a mechanic. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Mr. Hollis is survived by his wife, Sandra Jane Threatt Hollis; his daughter, Kimery (Allen) Swift of Rock Hill.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday, December 4, 2020 at their home, 320 Plantation Road, Rock Hill, SC.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.


Published in The Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
The family home
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
