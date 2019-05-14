William Israel Brice

Mr. William Israel Brice passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at PruittHealth. The funeral service will be 3pm Wednesday at Foundation A.M.E. Zion Church. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Survivors include one son, Todd Heath; brothers, Wade T. Brice, Sr. of Rock Hill and Frank Brice, Jr. of Charlotte, NC; sisters, Maggie Robinson of Rock Hill and Geneva B. Caldwell of Catawba, SC; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Viewing will be 5-7pm Tuesday at Robinson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at 3364 Harmony Road, Catawba, SC.
Published in The Herald on May 14, 2019
