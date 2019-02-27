Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William John DiBenedetto. View Sign

William John DiBenedetto, 68, of Rock Hill, SC, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in his home on February 22, 2019.



He was born May 5, 1950 in The Bronx, NY, to the late Alvina Pape and Nicholas DiBenedetto and grew up in Pittsburgh, PA. He earned a bachelor's degree in biology from the University of Pittsburgh and worked as a health physicist in nuclear power. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play sports and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.



William is survived by his wife of 42 years, Patricia DiBenedetto; his son, Nicholas DiBenedetto; his daughters, Christina DiBenedetto, Samantha DiBenedetto, and Angela DiBenedetto Comstock (James); his three grandsons, Luke Bracey, Bennett Comstock, and Oliver Comstock; his sister, Donna Buczynski of PA; and his good friend, Jermaine Rockymore and his family.



A graveside service will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Forest Hills Cemetery in Rock Hill, SC with a viewing also at the cemetery from 2:30 - 2:45 pm just prior to the service. The family will receive friends to share memories and celebrate William's life immediately following the service at the home of Sammy DiBenedetto and Ben Harper, 3412 Lake Wylie Dr., Rock Hill, SC.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .





William John DiBenedetto, 68, of Rock Hill, SC, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in his home on February 22, 2019.He was born May 5, 1950 in The Bronx, NY, to the late Alvina Pape and Nicholas DiBenedetto and grew up in Pittsburgh, PA. He earned a bachelor's degree in biology from the University of Pittsburgh and worked as a health physicist in nuclear power. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play sports and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.William is survived by his wife of 42 years, Patricia DiBenedetto; his son, Nicholas DiBenedetto; his daughters, Christina DiBenedetto, Samantha DiBenedetto, and Angela DiBenedetto Comstock (James); his three grandsons, Luke Bracey, Bennett Comstock, and Oliver Comstock; his sister, Donna Buczynski of PA; and his good friend, Jermaine Rockymore and his family.A graveside service will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Forest Hills Cemetery in Rock Hill, SC with a viewing also at the cemetery from 2:30 - 2:45 pm just prior to the service. The family will receive friends to share memories and celebrate William's life immediately following the service at the home of Sammy DiBenedetto and Ben Harper, 3412 Lake Wylie Dr., Rock Hill, SC.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Funeral Home Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service

10310-300 Feldfarm Lane

Charlotte , NC 28210

704-752-7710 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Herald on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.