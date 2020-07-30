William Kenneth"Kenny" Green, Sr., 71, of York, SC, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Woodlawn Presbyterian Church Cemetery with the Reverends Nick Setzer and Tom Scherer officiating. Masks are required to be worn and please remember social distancing.
Kenny was born on May 7, 1949 in York, SC. He was the son of the late W.H. Green and Grace Alexander Green. He graduated from the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. He was formerly employed by the IRS, National Bank Examiner, Lowenstein and Sons, Bank of Sharon, and Bank of York, where he would later retire from. Kenny was a deacon, elder, and Sunday school teacher in Presbyterian Church USA and a member of First Presbyterian Church in York. He was a member of the York Jaycees, Little League Baseball Coach and a Charter Member of the York Investment Club. He was a faithful employee of Bratton Funeral Home.
Kenny is survived by his wife, Ellen Pridmore Green of York, SC, sons, William K Green, Jr. (Sara) of Irmo, SC, Robert M. Green (Jennifer) of York, SC, John M. Green of York, SC, sister, Margaret Ramsey (Harold), and grandchildren, Elly, Lauren, Evan, Olivia, Michael, and Thomas.
In addition to his parents, Kenny was preceded in death by his sisters, Betty G. Harper, Louise G. Shepherd, JoAnne G. Nivens, Lynn G. Dowdey, and brother, Walter R. Green.
In memory of William Kenneth Green, Sr. memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 10 W. Liberty St. York, SC 29745.
